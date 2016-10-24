Dr. Donna Loketch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loketch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Loketch, DO
Overview of Dr. Donna Loketch, DO
Dr. Donna Loketch, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Suffern, NY.
Dr. Loketch works at
Dr. Loketch's Office Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - 26 Indian Rock26 Indian Rock, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors - 745 Route 17M745 Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loketch?
I would definitely recommend Dr. Loketch! She actually listens to and HEARS me!! She is a rare find!
About Dr. Donna Loketch, DO
- Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
- English, Hebrew
- 1295839231
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loketch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loketch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loketch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loketch works at
Dr. Loketch speaks Hebrew.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Loketch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loketch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loketch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loketch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.