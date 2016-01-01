Overview

Dr. Donna Prill, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Prill works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD with other offices in Laurel, MD and Suitland, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.