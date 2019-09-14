Dr. Dontese Nicholson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dontese Nicholson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dontese Nicholson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med.
Dr. Nicholson works at
Locations
National Spine & Pain Centers - White Marsh6820 Hospital Dr Ste 302, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 682-2823Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always enjoy my visit with Doctor and his staff
About Dr. Dontese Nicholson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1215180328
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian Hosp
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
