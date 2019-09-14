Overview

Dr. Dontese Nicholson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med.



Dr. Nicholson works at National Spine & Pain Centers in Rosedale, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.