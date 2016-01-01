Dr. Hillman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dora Hillman, DO
Overview
Dr. Dora Hillman, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Hillman works at
Locations
Spectrum Health Medical Group Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine426 Michigan St NE Fl 3, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 447-5820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dora Hillman, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1033478094
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hillman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
