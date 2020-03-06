Overview of Dr. Doreen Konik, MD

Dr. Doreen Konik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Konik works at NEW MILFORD MEDICAL GROUP in New Milford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.