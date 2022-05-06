Dr. Dorette Noorhasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noorhasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorette Noorhasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dorette Noorhasan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor University Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
CCRM Dallas-Fort Worth8380 Warren Pkwy Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 377-2625Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dallas Office8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 512, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 750-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Mostly you don’t have wait for a long time for a visit! They reply messages very fast! The doctor is great and knowledgeable knowing what she is doing, she is very busy, if you have questions, make a list first! Amazing staff! Everyone was so helpful and made the process very enjoyable.
About Dr. Dorette Noorhasan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659544294
Education & Certifications
- New Jersey Medical School-Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Fellowship
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University Of Texas, Houston-Lbj Program
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of the Virgin Islands
- Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noorhasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noorhasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.