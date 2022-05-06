Overview

Dr. Dorette Noorhasan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor University Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Noorhasan works at CCRM Dallas-Fort Worth in Frisco, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.