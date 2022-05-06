See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Dorette Noorhasan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (130)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dorette Noorhasan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor University Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Noorhasan works at CCRM Dallas-Fort Worth in Frisco, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CCRM Dallas-Fort Worth
    8380 Warren Pkwy Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 377-2625
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dallas Office
    8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 512, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 750-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abdominal Disorders
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abdominal Disorders
Assisted Reproductive Technique

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
LGBT Healthcare Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovary Conditions Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 130 ratings
    Patient Ratings (130)
    5 Star
    (120)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 06, 2022
    Mostly you don’t have wait for a long time for a visit! They reply messages very fast! The doctor is great and knowledgeable knowing what she is doing, she is very busy, if you have questions, make a list first! Amazing staff! Everyone was so helpful and made the process very enjoyable.
    Stephanie K — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Dorette Noorhasan, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659544294
    Education & Certifications

    • New Jersey Medical School-Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Fellowship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • University Of Texas, Houston-Lbj Program
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    • University of the Virgin Islands
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dorette Noorhasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noorhasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noorhasan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noorhasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    130 patients have reviewed Dr. Noorhasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noorhasan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noorhasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noorhasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

