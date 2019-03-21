Overview

Dr. Doris Ling, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Ling works at MedFirst Primary Care in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.