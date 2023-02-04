Overview of Dr. Dorota Matusewicz, MD

Dr. Dorota Matusewicz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Matusewicz works at Your Private Physician in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

