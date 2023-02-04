Dr. Dorota Matusewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matusewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorota Matusewicz, MD
Overview of Dr. Dorota Matusewicz, MD
Dr. Dorota Matusewicz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Matusewicz's Office Locations
Dorota Matusewicz, MD3023 Eastland Blvd Ste 107, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr M is highly credentialed, and the most caring physician you will find. She will always advise you the best way for your individual situation.
About Dr. Dorota Matusewicz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1194892679
Education & Certifications
- Weil-Cornell New York Presbyterian Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
