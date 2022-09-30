Dr. Dorothy Lowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- CA
- Beverly Hills
- Dr. Dorothy Lowe, MD
Dr. Dorothy Lowe, MD
Overview of Dr. Dorothy Lowe, MD
Dr. Dorothy Lowe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Lowe works at
Dr. Lowe's Office Locations
-
1
Dorothy H. Lowe M.d. A Medical Corp.8500 Wilshire Blvd Ste 605, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 659-7000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Preventive Care
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Urinary Hesitancy
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Well Woman Health Examination
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Lowe?
Dr. Lowe is incredibly sharp, thorough and gives you 110% of her attention during your appointment. She is kind and compassionate but also incredibly knowledgeable. Easy access to your appointment history and notes through their app. Literally zero wait time in the front office and the staff is A++. Can't imagine a better doctor!
About Dr. Dorothy Lowe, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, French
- 1275577835
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowe accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowe works at
Dr. Lowe speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.