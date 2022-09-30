See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Dorothy Lowe, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dorothy Lowe, MD

Dr. Dorothy Lowe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Lowe works at Dorothy H. Lowe M.d. A Medical Corp. in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lowe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dorothy H. Lowe M.d. A Medical Corp.
    8500 Wilshire Blvd Ste 605, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 659-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Vitamin D Deficiency
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Vitamin D Deficiency
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 30, 2022
    Dr. Lowe is incredibly sharp, thorough and gives you 110% of her attention during your appointment. She is kind and compassionate but also incredibly knowledgeable. Easy access to your appointment history and notes through their app. Literally zero wait time in the front office and the staff is A++. Can't imagine a better doctor!
    Cindy L — Sep 30, 2022
    About Dr. Dorothy Lowe, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1275577835
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

