Overview of Dr. D'Orsay Bryant, MD

Dr. D'Orsay Bryant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Dorado, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Magnolia Regional Medical Center and Medical Center Of South Arkansas.



Dr. Bryant works at Tri-State Orthopedic/Sports Med in El Dorado, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.