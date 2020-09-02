Dr. D'Orsay Bryant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. D'Orsay Bryant, MD
Overview of Dr. D'Orsay Bryant, MD
Dr. D'Orsay Bryant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Dorado, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Magnolia Regional Medical Center and Medical Center Of South Arkansas.
Dr. Bryant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bryant's Office Locations
-
1
D'orsay D. Bryant III MD PA619 Thompson Ave, El Dorado, AR 71730 Directions (870) 863-3122
Hospital Affiliations
- Magnolia Regional Medical Center
- Medical Center Of South Arkansas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bryant?
I live in Texarkana, my experience with Dr Bryant was phenomenal to the fact I didnt mind the trip, So I referred several family and friends to him and they are all pleased with his work.
About Dr. D'Orsay Bryant, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1609813401
Education & Certifications
- Howard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryant works at
Dr. Bryant has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.