Overview

Dr. Dorsey Bass, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.



Dr. Bass works at Stanford Chldrns Hlth Ped GI in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Sunnyvale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.