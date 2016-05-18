See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Dorsey Bass, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dorsey Bass, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.

Dr. Bass works at Stanford Chldrns Hlth Ped GI in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Sunnyvale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stanford Hospital and Clinics
    750 Welch Rd Ste 116, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 498-7103
  2. 2
    Stanford Rehabilitation Clinic
    730 Welch Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 723-5070
  3. 3
    Lucile Salter Packard Children's Hospital At
    1195 W FREMONT AVE, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 426-5590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

Impedance Testing
pH Probe
Gallbladder Scan
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 18, 2016
    Kind and compassionate
    AM in Redwood City, CA — May 18, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dorsey Bass, MD
    About Dr. Dorsey Bass, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275624991
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • Boston Medical Center
    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dorsey Bass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bass accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

