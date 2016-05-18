Dr. Dorsey Bass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorsey Bass, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dorsey Bass, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.
Stanford Hospital and Clinics750 Welch Rd Ste 116, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 498-7103
Stanford Rehabilitation Clinic730 Welch Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 723-5070
Lucile Salter Packard Children's Hospital At1195 W FREMONT AVE, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Directions (408) 426-5590
- Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Harvard Medical School
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bass accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.
