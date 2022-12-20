Overview

Dr. Douglas Freeman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.



Dr. Freeman works at NorthBay Health Primary Care in Fairfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.