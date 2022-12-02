Dr. Douglas Glod, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Glod, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Glod, DPM
Dr. Douglas Glod, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Saint Anne's Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Glod works at
Dr. Glod's Office Locations
Douglas J. Glod, DPM333 School St Ste 102, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (508) 824-8600Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:30pm
Douglas J. Glod, DPM1525 Wampanoag Trl Ste 204, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 228-6710Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MetLife
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Glad, for over a year, for a few different issues. Previous podiatrists had mangled my foot pretty badly and Dr Glod has done a pretty good job of de-uglyfying it. He is a funny and kind man and I recommend him 100%
About Dr. Douglas Glod, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1851470595
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Osteopathic Hospital
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M.
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glod has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glod speaks Portuguese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Glod. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.