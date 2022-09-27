Overview

Dr. Douglas Hansen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center, Penrose Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Hansen works at Altitude Family & Internal Medicine in Littleton, CO with other offices in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.