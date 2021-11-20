Overview of Dr. Douglas Hoffman, MD

Dr. Douglas Hoffman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Hoffman works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Hayward, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.