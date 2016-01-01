Dr. Douglas Ivancsits, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivancsits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Ivancsits, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Ivancsits, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Ruskin, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Ivancsits works at
Locations
Tower Radiology - Sun City3862 Sun City Center Blvd, Ruskin, FL 33573 Directions (813) 314-7985
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Douglas Ivancsits, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- English
- 1437390390
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Diagnostic Radiology
