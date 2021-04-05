Overview of Dr. Douglas Michaelsen, MD

Dr. Douglas Michaelsen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from Biwnab Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Michaelsen works at All Children's Pediatrics in Walterboro, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.