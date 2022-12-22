Dr. Douglas Mills, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Mills, DO
Overview
Dr. Douglas Mills, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants6317 Harris Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 361-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mills is a very good one-on-one doctor and answers all your questions in a straightforward manor or will say he really is not familiar with the topic. He is readily available through his “patient portal” and usually answers your questions that day which makes you feel quite at ease.
About Dr. Douglas Mills, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mills has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mills accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mills has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
