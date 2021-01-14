Dr. Douglas Raskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Raskin, MD
Dr. Douglas Raskin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard School of Dental Medicine.
- 1 830 Tenderfoot Hill Rd Ste 320, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 578-9988
I haven't yet been to see Dr. Raskin. I'd saved and saved for 13 years. Then came covid! All of my saving had gone out the window to support my five children. I'm doomed and cursed to be forever be deformed and undesirable. After reading the reviews and seeing the results my friends have from Dr. Raskin, it makes me ill knowing I'm stuck with this disgusting body for the rest of my life. Seeing their beauty and the magic he'd worked on my friends is wonderful. I've heard zero complaints about him. Therefore, I highly recommend him. God bless
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1053376152
- Baylor
- Harvard School of Dental Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Raskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Raskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.