See All Plastic Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Douglas Raskin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Douglas Raskin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Colorado Springs, CO
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Raskin, MD

Dr. Douglas Raskin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard School of Dental Medicine.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Linda Huang, MD
Dr. Linda Huang, MD
4.9 (275)
View Profile
Dr. Joel Cohen, MD
Dr. Joel Cohen, MD
4.8 (147)
View Profile

Dr. Raskin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    830 Tenderfoot Hill Rd Ste 320, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 578-9988

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Raskin?

Jan 14, 2021
I haven't yet been to see Dr. Raskin. I'd saved and saved for 13 years. Then came covid! All of my saving had gone out the window to support my five children. I'm doomed and cursed to be forever be deformed and undesirable. After reading the reviews and seeing the results my friends have from Dr. Raskin, it makes me ill knowing I'm stuck with this disgusting body for the rest of my life. Seeing their beauty and the magic he'd worked on my friends is wonderful. I've heard zero complaints about him. Therefore, I highly recommend him. God bless
Lacey Fox — Jan 14, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Douglas Raskin, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Douglas Raskin, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Raskin to family and friends

Dr. Raskin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Raskin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Douglas Raskin, MD.

About Dr. Douglas Raskin, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053376152
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Baylor
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • Harvard School of Dental Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Douglas Raskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Raskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Raskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Raskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raskin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Douglas Raskin, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.