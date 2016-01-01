Dr. Douglas Wald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Wald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Wald, MD
Dr. Douglas Wald, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Wald works at
Dr. Wald's Office Locations
Reston Town Center Pediatrics1830 Town Center Dr Ste 205, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 435-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Wald, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1265895692
Education & Certifications
- Medstar Georgetown University Medical Center
- Sackler School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wald accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wald works at
Dr. Wald has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
