Dr. Uhrig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drew Uhrig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Drew Uhrig, MD
Dr. Drew Uhrig, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Uhrig works at
Dr. Uhrig's Office Locations
Grandview Neurology3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 600, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was a good experience! From his front staff, his nurses and Dr URHIG himself, they were all very friendly and compassionate. Dr. URHIG gives plenty of time for you to talk about everything from the last visit. We covered several topics and he was so good to explain things & offer suggestions that may help. Throughout the appointment I was given plenty of time, i was never rushed. Not too many drs out there with his bedside manner & I appreciated it very much. My treatment plan is going pretty well.
About Dr. Drew Uhrig, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1578829834
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uhrig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uhrig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uhrig has seen patients for Tremor, Torticollis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uhrig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Uhrig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uhrig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uhrig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uhrig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.