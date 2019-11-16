Dr. Dug Su Yun, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dug Su Yun, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.
Cooper Bone & Joint Institute900 Centennial Blvd Ste 203 Bldg 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I have been seeing Dr. Yun for a little over a year now. He has helped me manage pain in my knee and shoulder without surgery. He knows just what to do and it works. If it takes a while before you are called back in, it is because he is in high demand and is helping someone else. He is worth the wait.
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1235380288
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Yun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yun accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yun.
