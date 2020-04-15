Dr. Duncan Carpenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duncan Carpenter, MD
Overview of Dr. Duncan Carpenter, MD
Dr. Duncan Carpenter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Carpenter's Office Locations
North Jersey Neurosurgical Associates PA225 DAYTON ST, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 612-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Handled my back surgery promptly and with great results. unprecedented care and follow up and allowed near real time communications via texts and phone calls post op and during the COVID crisis.. has my highest recommendation.. Thank you Dr. Carpenter ????
About Dr. Duncan Carpenter, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
