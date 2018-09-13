Dr. Durkhani Mahboob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahboob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Durkhani Mahboob, MD
Overview of Dr. Durkhani Mahboob, MD
Dr. Durkhani Mahboob, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plant City, FL.
Dr. Mahboob's Office Locations
Lakeland Regional Health Plant City Campus511 W ALEXANDER ST, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (863) 284-5115
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great rheumatologist! Listens and very attentive to your needs. Spends as much time as needed to help her patients! Very impressed with here thoroughness! Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Durkhani Mahboob, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi
- 1346577558
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Dr. Mahboob has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahboob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahboob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahboob has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahboob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahboob speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahboob. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahboob.
