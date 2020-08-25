See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Dustin Loveland, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dustin Loveland, MD

Dr. Dustin Loveland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.

Dr. Loveland works at Children's Health Andrews Institute - Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Loveland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Health Andrews Institute - Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    7211 Preston Rd Ste T1200, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 303-3000
  2. 2
    Children's Health Andrews Institute - Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    7609 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 303-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
  • Childrens Medical Center Plano

Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear

Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Broken Arm
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fractured Lower Leg
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Pelvic Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Stem Cell Therapy
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 25, 2020
    He always takes excellent care of my children when they are seen by him and he always covers all bases when it comes to care and treatment
    — Aug 25, 2020
    About Dr. Dustin Loveland, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578797940
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dustin Loveland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loveland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loveland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loveland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loveland works at Children's Health Andrews Institute - Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Loveland’s profile.

    Dr. Loveland has seen patients for Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loveland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Loveland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loveland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loveland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loveland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

