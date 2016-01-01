See All Ophthalmologists in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Duy Vu, MD

Ophthalmology
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Duy Vu, MD

Dr. Duy Vu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. 

Dr. Vu works at Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Offices in Lone Tree, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Surgery Pharmacy
    10240 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 338-4545

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Duy Vu, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1952764011
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vu works at Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Offices in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Vu’s profile.

    Dr. Vu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

