Overview of Dr. Dwayne Atwell, MD

Dr. Dwayne Atwell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.



Dr. Atwell works at Dwayne H Atwell MD in Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.