Overview

Dr. Dwight Dishmon, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Dishmon works at Methodist Specialty Physician III LLC in Memphis, TN with other offices in Olive Branch, MS and Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.