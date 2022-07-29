Dr. Dwight Lindholm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindholm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwight Lindholm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dwight Lindholm, MD
Dr. Dwight Lindholm, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Lindholm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lindholm's Office Locations
-
1
Lindholm Dwight L MD Office6611 E Central Ave Ste G, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 745-3168
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindholm?
We have been going to Dr Lindholm since 2002 since our son was diagnosed with Pachygyria causing a seizure disorder. My son is now 22. I am grateful for his expertise. Over the years he answered our questions and explained things and has listened to our concerns. My sons condition is rare and Dr seeks others input. Yes, they have had staff issues over the years but overall I appreciate the staff as well. They currently get back with me quickly and have been friendly. Unfortunately visits are lengthy, therefore 4 star instead of 5
About Dr. Dwight Lindholm, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1659388817
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology, Pediatric Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindholm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindholm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindholm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindholm works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindholm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindholm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindholm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindholm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.