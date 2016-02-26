Overview of Dr. Eddy Garrido, MD

Dr. Eddy Garrido, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Inst Tec de Santo Domingo, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Garrido works at Jefferson Health Cherry Hill MOB - General Surgery & Specialty Care - Neurosurgery in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Turnersville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.