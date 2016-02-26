Dr. Eddy Garrido, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eddy Garrido, MD
Dr. Eddy Garrido, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Inst Tec de Santo Domingo, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Health Cherry Hill MOB - General Surgery & Specialty Care - Neurosurgery2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 301, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Jefferson Health New Jersey435 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
He changed my life. I suffered with back pain for almost 40 years because I was afraid of surgery. Dr. Garrido is sweet and never pressured me to have surgery. Once I had the surgery it changed my life. He was wonderful. His assistant looked after me with patience and kindness and here I am pain free. Thank you Dr. Garrido and thank you to his assistant. Please forgive me I forgot your name but you were absolutely wonderful.
- Neurosurgery
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- Male
- 1194712430
- HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN
- Hotel-Dieu Grace General Hospital
- Hotel-Dieu Grace General Hospital
- Inst Tec de Santo Domingo, Santo Domingo
- Neurosurgery
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Garrido has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrido accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Garrido using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Garrido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrido has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrido on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garrido speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrido. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrido.
