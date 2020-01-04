See All Oncologists in Springfield, IL
Dr. Edem Agamah, MD

Medical Oncology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edem Agamah, MD

Dr. Edem Agamah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Springfield, IL. 

Dr. Agamah works at Southern Illinois University in Springfield, IL with other offices in Jacksonville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Agamah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Siu Physicians & Surgeons
    315 W Carpenter St, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-8000
  2. 2
    SIU Center for Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    1600 W Walnut St, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-8000
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 10:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 10:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carlinville Area Hospital
  • HSHS St. Francis Hospital
  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • Passavant Area Hospital
  • Springfield Memorial Hospital
  • Taylorville Memorial Hospital
  • Thomas H Boyd Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Kidney Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 04, 2020
    Highly recommend Dr. Agamah it has treated me since 2013 for breast cancer I have a lot of confidence in him and his staff. Always explains any questions you may have regarding treatment. Great bedside manner always has the time to listen to any concerns you may have. Great doctor highly recommend!!
    Barbara Clifford — Jan 04, 2020
    About Dr. Edem Agamah, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English, Ewe
    • 1932147279
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edem Agamah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agamah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agamah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agamah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agamah has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agamah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Agamah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agamah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agamah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agamah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

