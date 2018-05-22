Overview of Dr. Edgard Janer, MD

Dr. Edgard Janer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Janer works at Edgard Janer MD in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.