Dr. Edmond Chan, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.2 (20)
Map Pin Small Poway, CA
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edmond Chan, MD

Dr. Edmond Chan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Chan works at EDMOND L CHAN, M.D. in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edmond L Chan, M.d.
    15708 Pomerado Rd # N104, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Congenital Heart Defects
Iliac Aneurysm
Laparotomy
Lymphedema
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Spider Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Nov 22, 2022
Nov 22, 2022

After being disappointed and frustrated with busy surgeon referrrals who could not accommodate me for an urgent appointment request from my primary care doctor, I found Dr. Chan through a friend who had her gallbladder taken out by him over 10 years ago. My friend advised me not to go anywhere else but to him for my gallbladder surgery as he is an excellent surgeon. Indeed, Dr. Chan is an excellent surgeon, caring, kind and professional. I called his office and was able to see me within a week. He thoroughly explained to me my gallbladder procedure that eased my anxiety and he did a very good job! Four weeks later, I am feeling so much better with no more pain, healing very well and could hardly see the tiny scars. The OR nurses all knew him and spoke very highly of him - one of the best, professional and respectful. His office staff is also very efficient, friendly and accommodating. I highly recommend him. Thank you Dr. Chan! Cielo D - Nov 21, 2022
— Nov 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Edmond Chan, MD
About Dr. Edmond Chan, MD

Specialties
  • Vascular Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
NPI Number
  • 1699764761
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • UC San Diego Med Ctr
Internship
  • UC San Diego Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edmond Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

