Overview of Dr. Edmond Chan, MD

Dr. Edmond Chan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Chan works at EDMOND L CHAN, M.D. in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

