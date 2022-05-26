Dr. Edna Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edna Flores, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edna Flores, MD
Dr. Edna Flores, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Scripps Clinic/Scripps Green Hospital|Scripps Green Hospital
Dr. Flores' Office Locations
Scripps Physicians Medical Group326 Santa Fe Dr Ste 105, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 452-3340
Scripps Physicians Medical Group9850 Genesee Ave Ste 560, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 552-1410
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, caring, attention to detail. She takes time to answer any and all questions.
About Dr. Edna Flores, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1396994604
Education & Certifications
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas
