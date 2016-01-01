Dr. Eduardo Pineda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Pineda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eduardo Pineda, MD
Dr. Eduardo Pineda, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina.
Dr. Pineda works at
Dr. Pineda's Office Locations
West Covina Psychiatry - 1511 W. Garvey N1511 W GARVEY AVE N, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 960-4844
Eduardo Pineda MD Inc820 N Mountain Ave Ste 108, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 256-4175
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eduardo Pineda, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1457327520
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Kings Cty Hosp/SUNY
- Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina
- Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pineda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pineda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pineda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pineda works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pineda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pineda.
