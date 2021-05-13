Overview of Dr. Edward Bates, MD

Dr. Edward Bates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They completed their residency with Presbyterian Hospital|University Tx Med School At Houston



Dr. Bates works at USMD Cleburne Clinic in Cleburne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.