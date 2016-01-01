Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Benjamin, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Benjamin, MD is a Dermatologist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Locations
1
St Francis Medical Group7 Elm St Ste 307, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 714-9050
2
Edward H Benjamin MD1080 Day Hill Rd Ste 103, Windsor, CT 06095 Directions (860) 688-5114
3
Edward H Benjamin MD PC115 Elm St Ste 205, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Benjamin, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1780737262
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital- Cornell University Medical Center
- Maimonides Hospital and Med Center
- University Of The West Indies Faculty Of Med
- New York University
