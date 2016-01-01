See All Dermatologists in Enfield, CT
Dr. Edward Benjamin, MD

Dermatology
2.7 (10)
50 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Benjamin, MD is a Dermatologist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Benjamin works at Edward H Benjamin MD in Enfield, CT with other offices in Windsor, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Francis Medical Group
    7 Elm St Ste 307, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 714-9050
  2. 2
    Edward H Benjamin MD
    1080 Day Hill Rd Ste 103, Windsor, CT 06095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 688-5114
  3. 3
    Edward H Benjamin MD PC
    115 Elm St Ste 205, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnson Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne

Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Benjamin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780737262
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Hospital- Cornell University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Maimonides Hospital and Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of The West Indies Faculty Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

