Dr. Edward Borrazzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Borrazzo, MD
Dr. Edward Borrazzo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burlington, VT. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook, Stony Brook University and is affiliated with University Of Vermont Medical Center.
Dr. Borrazzo works at
Dr. Borrazzo's Office Locations
General Surgery - Main Campus111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401 Directions (802) 847-3344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Borrazzo, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1215962501
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook, Stony Brook University
