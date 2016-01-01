Overview of Dr. Edward Borrazzo, MD

Dr. Edward Borrazzo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burlington, VT. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook, Stony Brook University and is affiliated with University Of Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Borrazzo works at General Surgery - Main Campus in Burlington, VT. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.