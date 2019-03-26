Dr. Edward Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Cheng, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Cheng, MD
Dr. Edward Cheng, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and St. Gabriel's Hospital.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng's Office Locations
-
1
Ear Nose and Throat Clinic University of Minnesota Health Clinics and Surgery Center909 Fulton St SE Fl 4, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 676-4027
- 2 2512 S 7th St, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Directions (612) 273-7951
-
3
University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview Riverside2450 Riverside Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Directions (612) 365-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- St. Gabriel's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
A series of referrals led me to Dr. Cheng. His expertise in dealing with muscles, nerves, etc. is well known. My surgery went very well, healing is going very well, and I am pleased. Being recommended by his peers was very important to me. I certainly recommend Dr. Cheng.
About Dr. Edward Cheng, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1447287610
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Synovial Biopsy, Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone and Debridement of Bone, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.