Dr. Edward Delgado, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (111)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Delgado, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tysons Corner, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University|Georgetown University / School of Dentistry|Georgetown University|Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Delgado works at Drs. Delgado And Kuzmik - Tysons Corner in Tysons Corner, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Drs Delgado and Kuzmik PC
    8230 Leesburg Pike Ste 720, Tysons Corner, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-8022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Ankylosis
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Ankylosis

Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Ankylosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosis of Tooth Chevron Icon
Anodontia Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Device Implantation and Extraction Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Varnish Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Reconstruction Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Bone Tissue Deterioration Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Jaw Sprain Chevron Icon
Jaw Tracking Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orofacial Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
Pocket Depth Measurement Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sterilization Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Recording Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 07, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Delgado for wisdom teeth extraction. I still had all 4 of them but # (1) had become problematic. I have had quite a bit of dental work done but this extraction was just about pain free. No swelling and very little blood. He took the time to explain the procedure and answer all questions. I highly recommend Dr. Delgado!
    Ken Thomas — Mar 07, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Delgado, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477613818
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau County Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University|Georgetown University / School of Dentistry|Georgetown University|Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
