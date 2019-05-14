Dr. Edward Izzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Izzo, MD
Dr. Edward Izzo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
HCA Florida South Shore Surgical Specialists1901 Haverford Ave Ste 105, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 662-6218
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Tricare
- United Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He operated on me in 1999 best Doctor for heart surgery I keep telling myself how great this Doctor is every day??
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346245917
- State University Of New York|Suny Hsc
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Med Center|Maimonides Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Dr. Izzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Izzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Izzo has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Izzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Izzo speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Izzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izzo.
