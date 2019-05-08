See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Aurora, CO
Dr. Edward Kirschman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Kirschman, MD

Dr. Edward Kirschman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara.

Dr. Kirschman works at Leonard J. Losasso MD PC in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Kirschman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Leonard J. Losasso MD PC
    1455 S Potomac St Ste 304, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 563-2782

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 08, 2019
    33 years ago, Dr. Kirschman took amazing care of me all throughout my first pregnancy. My daughter and I received the best care. I’d had an ectopic pregnancy previously. I was so scared but he helped me through 9 months with such a positive attitude. He was great and I will always be grateful to be blessed with a wonderful and caring physician.
    Kandice Smith — May 08, 2019
    About Dr. Edward Kirschman, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033156872
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Brookdale Hosp-Nyu
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Kirschman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirschman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirschman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirschman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirschman works at Leonard J. Losasso MD PC in Aurora, CO. View the full address on Dr. Kirschman’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirschman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirschman.

