Overview of Dr. Edward Kolb, MD

Dr. Edward Kolb, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Kolb works at Dept of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.