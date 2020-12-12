Overview

Dr. Edward Kruse, DO is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Wills Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kruse works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Pancreatic Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.