Dr. Edward Kruse, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Kruse, DO is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Wills Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kruse works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3813
-
2
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Wills Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable and personable! Always explained everything in user friendly terms and was patient with all our questions! Treated us like family!
About Dr. Edward Kruse, DO
- Surgical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1093746984
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Virginia Hospitals
- MARSHFIELD CLINIC
- Des Moines VA Medical Center
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kruse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kruse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kruse works at
Dr. Kruse has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Pancreatic Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kruse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kruse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kruse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.