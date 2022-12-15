Overview of Dr. Edward Melton, MD

Dr. Edward Melton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System Sequoyah.



Dr. Melton works at Oklahoma Neuropsychiatric Institute in Broken Arrow, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.