Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Melton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System Sequoyah.
Dr. Melton's Office Locations
-
1
ONPI (oknpi.com)1129 S Aspen Ave, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 764-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System Sequoyah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Special Needs Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Shows genuine concern. He has helped me get my life back. After years and years of seeing many Dr.s and taking many different med combinations, Dr. Melton has helped me feel like a normal person again.
About Dr. Edward Melton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1134299407
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma-Tulsa Med Coll
- University Of Oklahoma, Tulsa
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- U.S. Military Academy At West Point
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melton accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melton has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Melton speaks Italian and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Melton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.