Dr. Edward Perrin, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Perrin, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.
Locations
Iora Primary Care6611 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ 85302 Directions (602) 346-7065Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I LOVE Dr. Perrin. Now - all of a sudden he is gone from here with no notice where he has gone. Just an assignment to a new doctor that I know nothing about. How can they just randomly assign some to us. I want to know where Dr. Perrin went?
About Dr. Edward Perrin, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Ctr, Family Medicine
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Harvard University
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Perrin accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perrin speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Perrin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrin.
