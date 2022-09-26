Dr. Edward Simmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Simmons, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Simmons, MD
Dr. Edward Simmons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Edward D. Simmons MD PC235 NORTH ST, Buffalo, NY 14201 Directions (716) 882-0035
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Simmons is a fantastic Doctor.He help threw a very difficult time with my back. Well worth the wait! Staff 5 stars as well.
About Dr. Edward Simmons, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1457399883
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simmons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simmons works at
Dr. Simmons has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Fusion and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simmons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.