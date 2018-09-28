Dr. Edward Smolar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smolar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Smolar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Smolar, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Edward N. Smolar MD PA3075 E Commercial Blvd Ste 1A, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 491-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Donna his head manager to be excellent she went way out of her way to help me get things done. Dr Smolar what can I not say he’s fantastic, very very smart knows his stuff doesn’t fool around, but listens and and talks to you. I owe Dr Smolar my life, I’m 55 thought I was pretty sharp lady and got very sick with hyperthyroidism to the point I was not doing well at all. Dr Smolar told me truthfully I waited too long but he was going to do everything in his power to save me and he has. Laurie is ?
About Dr. Edward Smolar, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1538301437
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smolar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smolar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smolar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Smolar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smolar.
