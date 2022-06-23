See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Edward Snell, MD

Sports Medicine
3.7 (28)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Snell, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Trinity Medical Center East.

Dr. Snell works at Allegheny Orthopedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Steubenville, OH, Cranberry Township, PA and Wexford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allegheny Orthopedic Associates
    1307 Federal St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 660-6777
  2. 2
    3151 Johnson Rd Ste 2, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 266-3866
  3. 3
    20215 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 772-1960
  4. 4
    Pediatric Orthopaedic Institute
    12620 Perry Hwy Fl 2, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-3895

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • Trinity Medical Center East

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 23, 2022
    I've known Dr. Snell for 20yrs, and I trust him with my life, as well as the people who I love. He listens to you, takes you seriously, is completely honest, and will give you his honest opinion. He really cares about you, and wants to see you healthy and happy. He came to see me on Christmas one time, when I was in Allegheny General Hospital, from a problem that happened at another hospital. I've had a lot of health problems over the past 20+ years, and have met many doctors... most of them mediocre or worse. He's definitely one of the good ones.
    Sasha's mom — Jun 23, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Snell, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598763229
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Snell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Snell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.