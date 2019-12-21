Dr. Edward Stulik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stulik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Stulik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Stulik, MD
Dr. Edward Stulik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Stulik's Office Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Office375 Wampanoag Trl Ste 201, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 649-4020
-
2
Marc A. Jaffe MD Inc.38 Amaral St, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 649-4020
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good communicator. Down to earth. Thorough. Inspires confidence. No nonsense prognoses. Readily available for unschedued sicknesses.
About Dr. Edward Stulik, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1700833761
Education & Certifications
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stulik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stulik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stulik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stulik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stulik.
